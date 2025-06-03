Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the April 30th total of 10,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,316.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Members Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

BSMQ stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $23.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.57.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

