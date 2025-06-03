RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 30,410 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,410 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 101,136.4% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 11,125 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 872,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 33,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.30.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.