Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $765.00 and last traded at $758.57, with a volume of 520984 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $750.36.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXON. Craig Hallum cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $652.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $624.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $603.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.67 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Cameron Brooks sold 3,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.76, for a total transaction of $2,222,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,405,559.72. This trade represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,283,100. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,969 shares of company stock valued at $25,349,594. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after buying an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 273.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,109,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,128,000 after buying an additional 812,337 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $482,081,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $478,349,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

