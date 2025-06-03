Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Presilium Private Wealth LLC

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,122 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 12.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $55,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $416.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $380.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $399.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.