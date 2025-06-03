Myriad Asset Management US LP Makes New $3.29 Million Investment in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Myriad Asset Management US LP purchased a new position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,580 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,000. HDFC Bank makes up 1.4% of Myriad Asset Management US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $75.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $75.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.68 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.