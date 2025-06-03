Heritage Family Offices LLP Makes New $1.10 Million Investment in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 target price on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

In other Amphenol news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $8,909,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,625. The trade was a 88.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,478,500 shares of company stock valued at $268,690,805. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.65. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

