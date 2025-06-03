Level Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Level Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 3.1% of Level Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Level Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,317,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 442.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,510,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,108,780,000 after acquiring an additional 37,928,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,292,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,675,000 after acquiring an additional 169,602 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,115,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,979,000 after acquiring an additional 473,940 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,194,000 after acquiring an additional 866,903 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $47.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.1607 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

