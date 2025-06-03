Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.59% from the stock’s current price.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QTWO

Q2 Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Q2

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $89.87. Q2 has a 12 month low of $55.97 and a 12 month high of $112.82.

In other news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $36,881.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,429,168.90. This trade represents a 0.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,255 shares of company stock worth $14,890,656 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Q2

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.