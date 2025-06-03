Presilium Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,355,000. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6,646.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,775,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,455,000 after buying an additional 4,704,717 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,559,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,017,000 after purchasing an additional 226,943 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,811,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,851,000 after acquiring an additional 500,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mason Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,928,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,831,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $129.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $129.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

