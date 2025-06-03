Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 71.84% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $64.11 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total value of $322,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,819,186.13. This represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,251.35. This trade represents a 77.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,423 shares of company stock worth $4,950,619. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $14,771,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,755,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.