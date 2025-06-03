Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Threadgill Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 9.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 9.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 25,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $580.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $544.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $540.21. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $588.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $609.66.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

