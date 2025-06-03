Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.