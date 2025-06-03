Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,555 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,847 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 949 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,074,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
V has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.48.
Insider Activity at Visa
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total transaction of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total transaction of $3,020,792.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,328 shares of company stock valued at $38,419,222 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $365.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.70 and a 1 year high of $369.15.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.