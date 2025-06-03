Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,740 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 37,265 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Medtronic by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Medtronic by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,095 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.96 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

