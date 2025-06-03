Promising Video Game Stocks To Watch Now – May 31st

Walmart, Take-Two Interactive Software, Target, Five Below, and TKO Group are the five Video Game stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Video game stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves developing, publishing, marketing or distributing video games and related hardware or digital services. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth and revenue potential of the gaming industry, which is driven by factors like technological innovation, consumer trends and new content platforms. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Video Game stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.57. 29,968,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,929,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.36. Walmart has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $225.73. 3,647,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,084. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.37. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $240.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTWO

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.90 on Friday, hitting $93.97. 7,867,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,040,128. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Five Below (FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Shares of FIVE traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $115.70. 1,510,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,577. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.55. Five Below has a one year low of $52.38 and a one year high of $141.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIVE

TKO Group (TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Shares of TKO traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $157.79. 821,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,712. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of -375.69 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.13. TKO Group has a one year low of $100.76 and a one year high of $179.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TKO

See Also