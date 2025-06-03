Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Sold by Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.

Swisher Financial Concepts Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,970 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF makes up about 2.4% of Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Swisher Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $419,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

About Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

