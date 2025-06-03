Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 4,387 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,770 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in D.R. Horton by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHI opened at $116.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.44 and a twelve month high of $199.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Several brokerages have commented on DHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.15.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

