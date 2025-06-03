American Express (NYSE:AXP) is Baxter Bros Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,652 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up 2.8% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth $1,785,867,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 463.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,357,487 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,293,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,959 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 27,625.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,846 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $581,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,986,710 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $886,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,021,873 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $600,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,747 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.89 per share, for a total transaction of $998,593.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $998,593. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE AXP opened at $295.37 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $326.28. The company has a market capitalization of $206.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $271.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $288.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The payment services company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 15.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. Truist Financial increased their price target on American Express from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, April 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $274.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on American Express from $272.00 to $240.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.05.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

