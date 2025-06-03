Kure Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Kure Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,207,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,499,123,000 after buying an additional 19,216,938 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,761,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8,839.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,206,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,707 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,162,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,960,000 after acquiring an additional 894,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 906,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,164,000 after acquiring an additional 769,840 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.