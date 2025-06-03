Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $34.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 297.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 10.4%

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $295.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,165.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,837.80. This trade represents a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.08 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 792,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,814.40. This represents a 2.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,033 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after purchasing an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,820,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,267,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.