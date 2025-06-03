Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BRP (DOO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BRP (TSE: DOO) in the last few weeks:

5/30/2025 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/29/2025 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/29/2025 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

5/22/2025 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$65.00 to C$61.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$58.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from C$64.00 to C$50.00.

4/4/2025 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$39.00.

4/4/2025 – BRP was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of DOO stock opened at C$61.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$60.75. BRP Inc. has a one year low of C$43.88 and a one year high of C$102.16.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

