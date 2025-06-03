JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Xometry from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Xometry from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xometry from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Get Xometry alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XMTR

Xometry Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Xometry

XMTR opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Xometry has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $45.33.

In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 9,331 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $234,767.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,979.44. The trade was a 2.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily Rollins sold 2,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,576.36. The trade was a 11.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,644 shares of company stock valued at $666,660. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 825.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Xometry by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.