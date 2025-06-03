Viking Fund Management LLC Has $7.83 Million Stock Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 186.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AES worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in AES by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 85,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AES by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its stake in shares of AES by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of AES stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.94.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

