LVW Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after acquiring an additional 418,414 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period.

IWD opened at $188.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.17. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

