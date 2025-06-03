Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Lifted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $29,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA MGK opened at $347.75 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $358.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.79 and its 200 day moving average is $333.08.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

