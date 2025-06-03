Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association lowered its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Dover were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Performance

NYSE DOV opened at $175.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.64. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Dover had a net margin of 32.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dover from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

Dover Profile

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.