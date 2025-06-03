Clarus Wealth Advisors Makes New $836,000 Investment in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 72.9% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,156 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 401,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 41,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total transaction of $6,515,149.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,870,209. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,116,582. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 504,085 shares of company stock valued at $65,810,967 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:NET opened at $169.86 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -772.08 and a beta of 1.78.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.79.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

