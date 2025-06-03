Clarus Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 215.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 180,218 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,004 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 7.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,094,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,125,878,000 after purchasing an additional 10,057,150 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,043,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,907,000 after buying an additional 8,312,317 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6,541.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 45,844,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,920,000 after acquiring an additional 45,154,186 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,218.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,775,000 after acquiring an additional 28,060,256 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,702 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $71.10 and a 52-week high of $75.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2403 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

