CGN Advisors LLC Acquires 26,132 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.4% of CGN Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CGN Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $64.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.66. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.52 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

