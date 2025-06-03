Threadgill Financial LLC Buys 23,923 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Threadgill Financial LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 156.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 23,923 shares during the period. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.2% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSCO. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 286.2% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 944.4% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tractor Supply by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $47.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.62.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

