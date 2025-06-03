Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Posts Earnings Results

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 15 ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gooch & Housego had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 0.78%.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

Shares of LON GHH opened at GBX 503.50 ($6.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 434.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 454.70. The company has a market cap of £127.49 million, a P/E ratio of 116.54 and a beta of 0.96. Gooch & Housego has a 12 month low of GBX 352 ($4.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 576 ($7.80).

About Gooch & Housego

See Also

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

