Bremer Bank National Association Lowers Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 33 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $1,073.61 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $874.98 and a 1 year high of $1,227.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,024.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,058.00. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.49.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.51 by $0.35. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $2.26 dividend. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.21%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Krantz Nancy L. Berardinelli sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.20, for a total transaction of $301,056.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,622,348.80. This trade represents a 7.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.12, for a total value of $1,160,647.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,235 shares in the company, valued at $10,205,523.20. This trade represents a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $2,255,320. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. William Blair upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research cut W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $966.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,097.00 to $1,144.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,123.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

