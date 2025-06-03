MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Bought by Crestmont Private Wealth LLC

Crestmont Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in MSCI by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 69 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in MSCI by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 289,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,133,398.33. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MSCI Price Performance
MSCI opened at $563.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $550.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.14. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $475.32 and a 1 year high of $642.45.
MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $745.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.45 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 156.08%. Equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.86 EPS for the current year.
MSCI Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 49.48%.
MSCI Profile
MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.
