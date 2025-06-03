EWG Elevate Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.57. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $43.29.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.