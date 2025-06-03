Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 559,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,534 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 4.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 314,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 42,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

