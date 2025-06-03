Whipplewood Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Whipplewood Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in AppLovin by 657.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 455,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth $3,260,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 26,980.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,780,000 after purchasing an additional 490,232 shares during the period. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 34,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,648.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,889 shares in the company, valued at $25,069,185.96. The trade was a 32.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 33,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.54, for a total value of $12,318,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,760,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,023,091.02. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,115,754 shares of company stock worth $411,165,970 over the last three months. 14.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $375.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a $436.00 price objective on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APP

AppLovin Stock Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $401.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $136.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 188.55% and a net margin of 33.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.