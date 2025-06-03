Legacy Financial Group LLC Sells 4,489 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Legacy Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 324,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 105,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WFC opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $242.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

