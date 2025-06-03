Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 610.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,638 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $28.57. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

