NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,719 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 25,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1,302.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,602,101 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $196,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,601 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in NIKE by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,458,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,081,021 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $460,160,000 after buying an additional 463,470 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 432,400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,720,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Williams Trading reduced their price objective on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,726.18. This represents a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.6%

NKE stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.23. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.