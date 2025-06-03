Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Whipplewood Advisors LLC

Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 13,773.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the period. Cintas comprises approximately 2.7% of Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Whipplewood Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Cintas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $226.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $167.71 and a 1 year high of $228.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.21. The firm has a market cap of $91.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

