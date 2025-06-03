EWG Elevate Inc. Has $2.37 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,175 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $999,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 18,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $525,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.30 and a 1 year high of $47.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

