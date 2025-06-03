Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 10,751 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 46.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KO. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $309.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $3,941,055.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,533,008.09. This trade represents a 18.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 229,761 shares of company stock valued at $16,474,587. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

