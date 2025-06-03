Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.3% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 26,312 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,406,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,551 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $627.00 to $525.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.05.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.00, for a total transaction of $370,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,054 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,886. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,135 shares of company stock worth $34,481,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $670.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $740.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $579.76 and its 200 day moving average is $612.10. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

