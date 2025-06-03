American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Holdings Increased by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares during the period. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $50,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 218.0% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $214.12 on Tuesday. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.42.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

