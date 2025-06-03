Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Announces Dividend of $0.89

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.8875 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a 208.2% increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $104.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CNI shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway stock. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

