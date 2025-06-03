Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFFGet Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.

Rural Funds Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

About Rural Funds Group

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

