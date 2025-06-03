Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th.
Rural Funds Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $658.63 million, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
About Rural Funds Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Rural Funds Group
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 3 Companies to Buy on This Early Cycle Recovery
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Chewy Stock Gets a New $7.1 Billion Investor and Analyst Upgrade
- What is a Dividend King?
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.