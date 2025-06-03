China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Plans $0.03 Dividend

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Price Performance

Shares of China Resources Building Materials Technology stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.06.

China Resources Building Materials Technology (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. China Resources Building Materials Technology had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $636.24 million during the quarter.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

