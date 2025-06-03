China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7413 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a 162.8% increase from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.28.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

China Merchants Port stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. China Merchants Port has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.

China Merchants Port Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

