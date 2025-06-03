China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.74

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.7413 per share on Friday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 9.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a 162.8% increase from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.28.
China Merchants Port Stock Performance
China Merchants Port stock opened at $17.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. China Merchants Port has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55.
China Merchants Port Company Profile
