Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Increases Dividend to $0.60 Per Share

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.5958 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 19.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a 82.5% increase from Yankuang Energy Group’s previous dividend of $0.33.

Yankuang Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Yankuang Energy Group stock opened at $11.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Yankuang Energy Group has a 12-month low of $9.18 and a 12-month high of $18.62.

Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Yankuang Energy Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yankuang Energy Group

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy, chemical industry, etc.; manufactures, installs, and sells mining equipment and machinery; manufactures and sells coal mining and excavating equipment, cable, and rubber products; manufactures and sells methanol, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, caprolactam, naphtha, crude liquid wax, etc.; produces and sells chemicals and synthesis catalyst; explores for potash mineral; and sells coal mine machinery equipment and accessories, construction materials, petroleum products, and mineral products.

