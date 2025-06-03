Bremer Bank National Association Purchases 11,678 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill accounts for 1.4% of Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $8,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 28,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $49.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $44.46 and a one year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $13.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMG. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Argus lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

