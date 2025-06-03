NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on May 9th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.7%

NVIDIA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

